Star of Legendary NFL Team Dies at 68

Chicago Bears star Matt Suhey has died. An instrumental part of the 1985 Super Bowl-winning team, he died at the age of 68 over Labor Day weekend, according to NBC Chicago. His crowning glory came during Super Bowl XX, when his 11-yard touchdown run saw him burst through the line en route to his team’s 46-10 trouncing of the New England Patriots. He spent his entire 10-year NFL career with the Illinois outfit, making 148 regular-season appearances after being selected in the second round of the 1980 draft after graduating from Penn State. Across that decade, he didn’t miss a single game. Speaking to the Daily Herald, Hall of Fame defensive tackle Dan Hampton said he was “shocked.” “I kind of remember Matt as a level-headed guy,” former teammate Gary Fencik said. “You could almost interpret how the offense felt by going through Matt. Just a real valuable teammate and one that, gosh, this was a real shock to all of us.” Suhey holds a special place in the hearts of many Bears fans for his role as Walter Payton’s lead blocker and close buddy. He retired in 1989, but remained closely affiliated with the football team afterward.