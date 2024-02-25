‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Actor Kenneth Mitchell Dead at 49

Kenneth Mitchell, an actor best known for his roles in Star Trek: Discovery, has died at age 49 from complications of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), his family shared on Sunday.

“With heavy hearts we announce the passing of Kenneth Alexander Mitchell, beloved father, husband, brother, uncle, son, and dear friend to many,” his family said in a statement posted to X.

Mitchell, who played multiple alien Kling-On characters in Star Trek, appeared in a number of sci-fi projects over his career, including the post-apocalyptic TV drama Jericho, and most recently in Captain Marvel. He was diagnosed with ALS in 2018, which he revealed to the public in a 2020 interview with People. The neurodegenerative disease, which causes the loss of physical function, led Mitchell to require the use of a wheelchair in 2019.

“For five and a half years, Ken faced a series of awful challenges from ALS. And in truest Ken fashion, he managed to rise above each one with grace and commitment to living a full and joyous life in each moment,” his family’s statement reads.