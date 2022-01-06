‘Star Trek: Picard’ Production Shut Down After More Than 50 People Get COVID
TO BOLDLY GO HOME
Filming on the Paramount+ series Star Trek: Picard was paused earlier this week following a massive outbreak of COVID-19 among the cast and crew, according to The Hollywood Reporter. More than 50 people tested positive on Monday, with infections in a number of the set’s pandemic-mandated “zones,” including cast members in zone A. Deadline reported Thursday that series lead Patrick Stewart was not among those who tested positive. Sources told The Hollywood Reporter that filming on the show’s second season is expected to pick back up early next week, although an exact date is unclear. Picard is the latest Hollywood project to fall victim to the surge of the Omicron variant, with production suspended on NCIS and Chicago Fire on Wednesday.