Tina Peters Prohibited From Attending Mike Lindell’s Bonkers Voter Fraud Summit
‘NO BREAKS!’
MyPillow CEO turned notorious 2020 election denier Mike Lindell kicked off his second voter fraud “summit” on Saturday, hoping to (yet again) prove the 2020 election was “stolen” from Donald Trump — while calling for him to be re-instated as president. But before the “Moment of Truth Summit” event could get off the ground, its star speaker was told by a district attorney earlier in the week that she would be forbidden from attending. Colorado county clerk Tina Peters, indicted over allegedly breaching voting machines, was denied a request to travel out of her home state to Springfield, Missouri, for the Lindell-led conference while out on bond for a criminal offense. “He is such a child,” fellow election denier and former Rep. Lauren Boebert campaign manager Sherronna Bishop said Saturday morning of District Attorney Dan Rubinstein, who prohibited Peters from traveling. “She is a hero,” Lindell TV host Brannon Howse further exclaimed of Peters. Elsewhere, the event was derailed by technical difficulties and a pillow executive who couldn’t stop yelling at his own attendees. During the event, Lindell frequently repeated that the gathering would have “no breaks” and there should be “no reason to leave” the venue. The pillow tycoon didn’t respond to multiple Daily Beast requests for comment on Saturday afternoon.