‘Star Wars’ Legend’s Daughter Honors Late Mom in Bittersweet Post

2026 is almost here, and We-Vibe is ready to ensure you and your partner have an unforgettable holiday at home thanks to its current end-of-year sale. We-Vibe specializes in designing toys that make reaching the big O fun, easy, and more enjoyable. One of its discounted bestsellers is the We-Vibe Chorus , which was designed specifically with couples in mind. With an adjustable fit, dual rumbling vibrators, and ten intensity modes, you and your partner are in for a symphony of pleasure.

Designed to be worn during sex, the Chorus stimulates the G-spot, clitoris, and penis at the same time, offering both of you the chance to share an unforgettable, simultaneous, and real orgasm. The squeeze remote lets you control the intensity—tighten your grip to turn up the heat or loosen it to ease the pace. Even if you find yourself alone on NYE, that doesn’t mean you can’t have fun.

We-Vibe Chorus 25% Off See At We-Vibe Free Shipping

Of course, We-Vibe has plenty of luxe options for solo sessions as well, including the Moxie . This wearable vibrator can be tucked snugly in your underwear and tease that sweet spot that makes your toes curl. It can also be controlled via remote or the We-Vibe app for hands-free thrills. For men, look no further than the Arcwave Ion . This sleek, quiet, and award-winning sex toy uses changes in air pressure to deliver targeted pleasure and intense orgasms.

Right now, you can save up to 45 percent on We-Vibe’s sex toys. But don’t wait around; this epic end-of-year sale ends soon.