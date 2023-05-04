May the Fourth (and These Four Unique Gifts For ‘Star Wars’ Fans Everywhere) Be With You

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

I have yet to sit down and watch Star Wars, but what I can tell you about this iconic film series that many (including my best friend) are die-hard fans of is that it takes place in a galaxy far, far away, and there is some war going on, hence the name “Star Wars.” I know that Princess Leia is beautiful (RIP Carrie Fisher), that everyone was obsessed with Baby Yoda before our own world’s war with COVID, and that someone with a deep voice is Luke’s father.

I also know that today, May 4th, is a very special day in the Star Wars fandom, because of the iconic saying, “May the Force be with you.” Nothing had to be forced in order to make this incredible pun happen–it just did so naturally. So, naturally, it’s again that time of year to celebrate “Star Wars Day,” and in doing so, we want to share four of our favorite gift ideas for fans. While nothing can top the beauty of the binary sunset scene (from what my best friend has told me), these tempting gifts will deliver a new hope for something exciting to arrive at your door.

MeUndies You don’t have to be a Star Wars stan to know just how cute and major Baby Yoda (a.k.a. Grogu) is, and softer-than-soft basics brand MeUndies totally gets the hype and wants you to secure your Grogu-themed socks, underwear, and other apparel before they get lost in space (a.k.a. sell out). This print is limited, so make sure you check them out while you can. Buy At MeUndies $

MobyFox Smartwatch Bands Smartwatch bands remind me of jewelry, but with a little bit more of a flex to rep your favorite artist or pop culture obsession. So why not wear your love for Star Wars on your wrist with one of Moby Fox’s smartwatch bands? From Chewbacca to Darth Vader to Han Solo and more, these are the ultimate way to declare your love for the franchise. Buy At Moby Fox $

Baby Yoda Mug Okay, so maybe I haven’t seen Star Wars yet, but I believe I have seen my future with this Baby Yoda mug in my life, and my future self is so happy that I’ve purchased this adorable triple-insulated mug for my morning cup of coffee. Baby Yoda is cooing in approval for me to add this mug to cart and add a little more sweetness to my mornings. Buy At Amazon $ 40 Free Shipping | Free Returns

2-in-1 Lightsaber You simply can’t go wrong with buying a lightsaber in honor of May 4th, so here’s me echoing into the hyperspace for you to treat yourself and deliver this iconic piece of Star Wars history to your home. What makes this glow-in-the-dark gift even more fun is they make battle sound effects when you clash them. And with something as fun and striking as a lightsaber, the Force will always be with you. Buy At Amazon $ 20 Free Shipping | Free Returns

