‘Star Wars’ Spinoff Soars to Top of the Box Office

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Whether your sleep partner is a chronic snorer or you simply need to listen to a podcast or an audiobook to fall asleep, Ozlo’s viral Sleepbuds are here to help. Developed by former Bose engineers, Ozlo Sleepbuds are a science-backed wearable engineered to help you fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer —all without disturbing your partner who has an earlier bedtime than you. Unlike standard earplugs and most sleep devices that simply block out background noise, Ozlo’s innovative Sleepbuds use biometric sleep-sensing technology to detect when you’ve drifted off and automatically switch your podcast, audiobook, or music to a calming sleepscape.

Ozlo Sleepbuds Down From $340 See At OZLO $ 249

Designed with an ultra-comfortable, side-sleeper-friendly fit, the Sleepbuds are made to stay in all night without causing discomfort. They’re also equipped with a built-in private in-ear alarm—a game-changing feature for couples with different schedules and those who struggle to avoid hitting snooze countless times each morning. For a limited time, they’re $100 off with the code MDAY100.