‘Star Wars’ Top Boss Out at Disney After 14 Years

Terrifying footage has emerged showing an avalanche engulfing everything in its path at a ski resort in Russia. The clip, which has gone viral on social media, shows billowing snow racing down Mount Elbrus in southern Russia as terrified holidaymakers run for safety. The avalanche can be seen swallowing trees and cars as it makes its way down the highest peak in Europe before slamming into the ski resort’s car park. One person seen in the video appears to stop and stare in amazement at the avalanche before realizing the danger he is in and fleeing. The person recording the clip holds his nerve and slowly walks backward while continuing to film the snowslide, until it completely engulfs him and the video abruptly ends. No deaths have been reported as a result of the avalanche, according to The Sun. Russian authorities had already closed parts of the mountain and shut down cable car services due to severe weather warnings in the area. Around 15 to 30 deaths are recorded each year on Mount Elbrus, many involving climbers who are caught out by sudden changes in weather.
ADVERTISEMENT
- 1Terrifying Video Shows Enormous Avalanche Engulf Ski ResortSNOW JOKEThere have been no reported deaths following the dramatic incident in southern Russia.
- 2RFK Jr.’s Vaccine Messaging Creates Dip in Jab UptakeFLU GOTTA BE JOKINGFlu vaccine uptake among children ages 6 months to 17 years is down 1.5 percentage points nationally.
Shop with ScoutedScore Up to 50% Off Sex Toys During Lovehoney’s V-Day SaleHOT IN HERELovehoney’s Valentine’s Day sale is full of massive price drops on vibrators, couples’ toys, male masturbators, and lingerie.
- 3Scientists Uncover Secrets to Tyrannosaurus Rex’s LifespanDELAYED ADOLESCENCETurns out the T. rex was a late bloomer that lived longer than previously thought.
- 4Star Wars’ Top Boss Out at Disney After 14 YearsA STUDIO FAR, FAR AWAYDisney replaces controversial Lucasfilm President after more than a decade on the job.
Shop with ScoutedThese THC-Spiked Treats Will Help You Enjoy Dry JanuaryDRY JANUARYWhether you’re cutting back on drinking or just looking for a zero-proof alternative, TribeTokes can help you relax and socialize without alcohol.
- 5American Hot Spot Named ‘Worst’ Tourist DestinationWALK OF SHAMEA new analysis of global tourist traps puts a famous landmark dead last.
- 6Taxiing Passenger Plane Sucks Cargo Container Into Engine 😬😬😬The jet’s right engine could be seen full of debris in unsettling images.
- 7Oscar Winner Spills Award Victory ‘Not Good for My Career’OSCAR BLUESMelissa Leo said her Oscar-winning performance led to her being typecast for the following fifteen years.
- 8Luigi Mangione’s Cousin Signs for U.S. Soccer TeamNEW RECRUITThe sportsman grew up in the same area as his infamous relative.
Shop with ScoutedLululemon’s End-of-Season Sale Is Live—Score Up to 40% OffNEW YEAR, NEW DEALSScore up to 40 percent off bestsellers, including Align leggings, ABC pants, and more for a limited time.
- 9Reality Star Arrested After Altercation With GirlfriendBAD HOMBREThe “Ink Master” contestant said the charges were a “bunch of bulls--t.”
- 10‘Teen Mom’ Star Runs for Congress After Premature Mayor RunTEENAGE DREAM CONTINUESThe confused reality TV star filed a quick amendment to her paperwork after getting a call from TMZ.
Childhood flu vaccinations are falling nationwide amid an unusually severe influenza season. New federal data show fewer children receiving flu shots compared with last year, extending a downward trend that has persisted for several seasons. The slide comes amid recent changes to federal vaccine guidance under the Trump administration. Instead of recommending flu shots for all children, the Department of Health and Human Services, under Robert F. Kennedy Jr., advises parents to consult doctors first—part of a broader overhaul of the childhood vaccination schedule. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, flu vaccine uptake among children ages 6 months to 17 years was down 1.5 percentage points nationally as of Jan. 3 compared with the same point last year. A handful of states bucked the trend, including Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Delaware. Rates fell sharply in Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Massachusetts. Data is unavailable for six states. Medical groups criticized the shift. “Changes of this magnitude require careful review,” said American Medical Association trustee Sandra Adamson Fryhofer, adding that such rigor “was not part of this decision.”
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
From self-love to shared pleasure, sex toys are a ticket to spicing things up in the bedroom. Lovehoney, an award-winning sex positive brand and retailer, recently kicked off its Valentine’s Day sale, with huge discounts on sex toys, lingerie, and accessories. You can save up to 50 percent on everything from high-quality vibrators and wands to lingerie and sex accessories across the Lovehoney site.
Not sure where to start? One of our favorites is the Lovehoney Hot Shot Male Masturbator, which recreates the sensations of oral sex by warming up and delivering rhythmic pulses and vibrations to the head of the penis. Its powerful motor features six patterns and three intensity levels, giving you full control over your pleasure.
Looking to spice up partner play? Look no further than the Up All Night Couple’s Sex Toy Kit. This kit includes a variety of toys for penial and clitoral stimulation: a wand and G-spot vibrator, a bullet that fits the textured cock ring, plus a butt plug and stroker to keep things extra exciting. The toys are beginner-friendly and target a number of different sweet spots—ideal for couples ready to explore new kinds of pleasure together.
Still not sure what to shop for during the sale? While Lovehoney offers a wide variety of toys for beginners and connoisseurs alike, it can be challenging to find what you’re looking for with so many stellar (and discounted) options. Fortunately, Lovehoney offers a comprehensive guide with expert advice to help you find the toy (or two!) of your dreams.
From vibrator explainers to male sex toy guides, Lovehoney’s advice section will help guide you to your perfect fit.
The prehistoric Tyrannosaurus rex didn’t balloon to its massive size as quickly as scientists once believed. Instead, the apex predator grew more slowly and lived longer, according to a new study published by the Journal Peer on Wednesday. Researchers examined bones from 17 specimens under polarized light, and scientists identified additional growth rings that had previously gone undetected. The findings suggest that T. rex wouldn’t have reached its staggering weight of roughly eight tons until around 35 to 40 years old—upending earlier estimates that placed peak size at around 25 years, with death occurring shortly after. Lead study author Holly Woodward said the analysis shows that “T. rex spent most of its life in the mid-body size range rather than achieving a total body length of 40 feet quickly.” She added that variation in growth-ring spacing indicates the dinosaur’s development was likely influenced by food availability and environmental conditions. That prolonged growth, Woodward said, helps explain why the T. rex was such a dominant apex carnivore. By growing slowly over decades, the species occupied different food niches throughout its life—feeding on a wider range of prey sizes—before eventually reaching a size where it competed mainly with other T. rex for resources.
‘Star Wars’ Top Boss Out at Disney After 14 Years
The president of Lucasfilm, Kathleen Kennedy, will step down after 14 years at the studio and be replaced by a pair of co-presidents. Chief Creative Officer Dave Filoni will remain in his current position and adopt his new title as president. Lynwen Brennan, President and General Manager of Lucasfilm’s businesses, will serve as co-president. During her tenure at Lucasfilm, Kennedy oversaw the production of five Star Wars films that grossed $6 billion, according to Puck News. She was also responsible for jump-starting the company’s streaming business with Disney+, which launched shows like The Mandalorian and Andor. However, Kennedy’s tenure at Lucasfilm also included back-and-forth news on movie releases and theatrical flops. The 2018 film Solo struggled at the box office after a messy production process. Filmmakers often announced movies with the studio, but the productions never came about, leaving a seven-year gap in the legacy franchise. Disney CEO Bob Iger said in a statement about the change in leadership, “We’re deeply grateful for Kathleen Kennedy’s leadership, her vision, and her stewardship of such an iconic studio and brand.” Kennedy will continue as a producer for two upcoming films.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
We’re officially in the midst of “dry January,” the viral 31-day challenge that prompts participants to reset and reassess their relationship with alcohol. Whether you’re actively participating in the challenge, more generally rethinking how drinking fits into your life, or just curious about alternative ways to unwind and socialize, TribeTokes has exactly what you need.
TribeTokes epitomizes the idea of “California sober,” a lifestyle that avoids alcohol and hard substances but keeps cannabis in the mix. Its products are formulated to help offer similar perks to booze—mood elevation, stress relief, sleep support—without negative effects like hangovers, empty calories, or liver overload. Not sure where to start? Try these standout picks from the brand’s selection.
This Delta-8 THC tincture essentially serves as the bitters of the cannabis world. Just add a few drops to your favorite mocktail, sparkling water, or other non-alcoholic drink, and it’ll transform into a subtly potent beverage that will keep you buzzy and socializing without slurring through your conversations.
TribeTokes bills these gummies as “the champagne of cannabis,” and its nickname is certainly earned. Leveraging live rosin—a top-shelf cannabis extract—these fruit-flavored gummies will elevate your night while keeping you headache-free.
If you enjoy a good smoke but are less into the idea of passing around a joint at a party (germ alert!), these THCA mini pre-rolls are perfectly portioned for individual use. Pick between three strains to match your mood: Tropicana Cherry (Sativa) for social situations, Blue Dream (Hybrid) for a creative spark, and Jealous (Indica) for when it’s time to activate your wind-down mode.
Whether you’re into edibles, tinctures, or joints, TribeToke’s clean cannabis products will not disappoint.
One of the most recognizable attractions in the United States has been officially branded a global letdown. A new report ranking more than 100 famous tourist destinations named the Hollywood Walk of Fame the worst spot for visitors, finding that it consistently underwhelms despite its international fame. The analysis was released by luggage storage company Stasher, which weighed Google Reviews, TikTok engagement, airport accessibility, country safety, and local accommodation quality. The Walk of Fame landed at the bottom of the list after scoring lowest on Google ratings and safety metrics. Analysts also flagged its distance from Los Angeles International Airport, noting that the attraction sits about 23 miles away. The site features more than 2,800 stars embedded along Hollywood Boulevard and Vine Street, honoring achievements across film, television, music, radio, and live performance. But the shine appears to have worn thin for many visitors. Tripadvisor gives the Walk of Fame a 3.4 out of 5 rating and ranks it No. 64 among Los Angeles attractions. One reviewer wrote that the area is “run down, dirty and full of shady figures,” adding that celebrities are rarely seen. Other destinations deemed disappointing included the Dead Sea, Istanbul’s Grand Bazaar, and the Great Wall of China.
A passenger plane engine was badly damaged after it sucked up a storage container while taxiing to its gate. The Air India Airbus A350 was scheduled to fly to New York City on Thursday but was forced to return to Delhi when Iran temporarily closed its airspace amid tensions with the U.S. With 240 passengers onboard, flight AI 101 touched down safely in heavy fog, but as it made its way across the apron, it sucked in a container through its right engine. No one was hurt, but the two-year-old plane’s engine suffered significant damage, the BBC reports. Footage published by The Times of India, taken from inside the plane through the fog, shows the engine stuffed with debris. The aircraft has been grounded, with India’s ministry of civil aviation saying the container fell “onto the taxiway intersection” after a wheel came loose on the trolley that was carrying it, the BBC reports. “However, the container which fell was left behind and it got ingested into the No. 2 engine of the aircraft,” Air India told the BBC.
Actress Melissa Leo spilled that winning an Oscar for her performance in 2011’s The Fighter “has not been very good for me or my career.” The 65-year-old actress told The Guardian that her turn as overbearing mother Alice Eklund-Ward in the David O. Russell film limited the range of parts she was offered. “Winning an Oscar has not been good for me or my career,” she said. “I didn’t dream of it, I never wanted it, and I had a much better career before I won.” The actress added that after The Fighter, for which she won Best Supporting Actress, “all I was offered was older, nasty women. I don’t want to do that anymore.” Leo instead expressed her desire to play royalty, saying, “I’ve been asking for years: ‘Please, may I play the princess? The glorious, kind, benevolent queen?’” She’ll have to wait for that: Leo’s next film is a horror film called Passenger, directed by André Øvredal. It is slated for a release in 2026.
The cousin of accused killer Luigi Mangione has joined a soccer team in Brooklyn, just miles from where the alleged United Healthcare CEO assassin is in prison. Peter Mangione, 24, signed a deal with Brooklyn FC on Jan. 14, to join its inaugural USL Championship roster as a midfielder. “He brings a balanced midfield profile to Brooklyn, with the engine to cover ground and the end product to impact matches in the final third,” the club wrote in a statement announcing the new recruit. The soccer player hails from Hunt Valley, Maryland, where Luigi, 27, was also raised. Peter played soccer at Penn State University before becoming a professional sportsman. His previous club was FC Cincinnati 2, where he scored two goals and five assists. Brooklyn FC’s first USL Championship game will be against Indy Eleven in Coney Island, Brooklyn’s Maimonides Park on March 8. Luigi Mangione is currently incarcerated at the Metropolitan Detention Centre in Sunset Park, near Coney Island. He has been held at the facility since December 2024, ahead of a trial over the murder of healthcare CEO Brian Thompson that month. Luigi is due to return to court on Jan. 30.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Brace your wallets, folks, because Lululemon’s end-of-year sale event is officially live with tons of bestselling leggings, tees, and accessories marked down up to 40 percent off. Right now, you can score tons of steeply discounted activewear pieces for both men and women, ranging from celebrity-approved Align pants (Meghan Markle and Jennifer Lopez are fans) to the brand’s beloved Swiftly Tech Tank Top. In the men’s section, you’ll find the Metal Vent Tech Short Sleeve Shirt 2.0 and the classic ABC jogger pants. It’s the perfect opportunity to refresh your activewear lineup for 2026.
The current end-of-season sale prices are now slashed anywhere from 20 to 40 percent off, so you can bet stock is already selling out fast. For this reason, we really do suggest adding everything you’re eyeing to your cart sooner rather than later. The end-of-season Lululemon sale event ends soon, so if you want to get the items on your list (and in your size), run, don’t walk.
Former Ink Master contestant Tyler Nolan was arrested Tuesday following a violent November altercation with his girlfriend. According to the police report obtained by TMZ, Palm Beach County Sheriff deputies were contacted about a domestic dispute, prompting them to respond to a home in Loxahatchee, Florida. Upon their arrival, Nolan’s girlfriend provided them with what she said was video evidence that Nolan abused her. Upon viewing the videos, authorities determined there was probable cause to issue a warrant for simple battery. Nolan was subsequently booked into the Palm Beach County jail, and at his Thursday hearing, the judge ordered him to stay away from his accuser. Speaking to TMZ, Nolan said that the charges were a “bunch of bulls--t” and accused his now-ex of being a “vengeful person.” “I haven’t talked to her since October, bunch of ‘he said, she said’ bulls--t‚” he added. Nolan has since claimed that his ex was abusive toward him and only contacted the police after he filed for a protective order against her. A tattoo artist, Nolan competed on the sixth season of Paramount’s Ink Master, finishing in sixth place.
Reality TV veteran Farrah Abraham decided to run for Congress after she jumped the gun on running for mayor of Austin. The Teen Mom and 16 and Pregnant star announced on Instagram Thursday that she was launching her campaign to become the mayor of Austin. “Austin, my story isn’t just a headline; it’s the blueprint for Austin’s 2026 transformation,” wrote the 34-year-old in a now-deleted post. TMZ then called Abraham to inform her that the next mayoral election for Austin was in 2028—not 2026, as she apparently believed. Abraham then amended her paperwork to jump into the race for Texas’s 5th congressional district, which has been represented by Republican Lance Gooden since 2019. Abraham has not formally declared a political party, but she explicitly praised Donald Trump during his first term and said men would prefer to marry “Republican women.” Her campaign website features AI-generated graphics and only has a link for visitors to be “notified” about future developments. Abraham had her daughter, Sophia Laurent Abraham, in 2008. Sophia is now 16 years old.