‘Star Wars’ Actor Dead at 64

The judge overseeing Luigi Mangione’s trial ruled Monday that prosecutors can introduce the gun and notebook found in his possession as evidence in the murder case over the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. Manhattan Supreme Court Judge Gregory Carro ruled that Altoona, Pa. cops followed appropriate legal protocol when searching the alleged killer’s bag at a police station following his arrest in December 2024. Mangione’s lawyers argued police unlawfully searched his backpack when they arrested him at a McDonald’s. Prosecutors countered that officers were following standard procedure after Mangione allegedly gave a false name. The judge sided with the defense, calling it an “improper warrantless search,” and ruled that most of the backpack’s contents, including a gun magazine, a cellphone, a passport, a wallet, and a computer chip, cannot be used at the trial. However, prosecutors can use the gun and notebook since they were found later during the police’s search of the backpack at the police station.
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- 1Luigi Mangione Judge Hands Down Key Ruling in CaseCOURT CALLMangione’s lawyers argued that law enforcement unlawfully searched him without a warrant during his arrest.
- 2‘Star Wars’ Actor Dead at 64VOICE OF A GENERATIONThe Kansas City native was famous for voicing Yoda in “The Clone Wars.”
Partner updateAD BY ELEMISSave 25% on These Pro-Collagen Skincare EssentialsGLOW GETTERThe British skincare brand—ELEMIS—is a long time favorite of beauty editors.
- 3CNN Star Reveals She’s Expecting Her Second Child'OVERJOYED'The 37-year-old already shares a four-year-old daughter with her husband.
- 4Passengers Scream as Plane Veers Off RunwayRUNWAY RUNAWAYThe white plane was quickly painted in a grimy brown.
Shop with ScoutedLelo's Premium Sex Toys Are Up to 50% Off During MayBUZZ WORTHYCelebrate National Masturbation Month with 50 percent off Lelo’s luxury sex toys.
- 5MAGA Televangelist Dies at 82TRUMP’S RELIGIOUS RIGHT HANDThe late preacher was a spiritual advisor for President Trump during his first election.
- 6‘Better Call Saul’ Star Reveals Devastating DiagnosisTHE FIGHT AHEADActor Russell Andrews has revealed he has been diagnosed with ALS.
- 7Four-Time Super Bowl Champion Dies at 83LEGENDARY LOSSThe player and coach had an illustrious career in the NFL.
- 8Shakira Lands Massive $64 Million Payday After Court VictoryPAYSLIPS DON’T LIEShe has been locked in a battle for over a decade.
Shop with ScoutedWriting on This Portable Tablet Feels Just Like Pen on PaperNEW LAUNCHRemarkable’s new Paper Pure is the successor to the brand’s Remarkable 2 tablet.
- 9Delta Flight Forced to Divert After Passenger ChaosUNSCHEDULED PIT STOPThe plane was en route from Los Angeles to Shanghai when an altercation forced the pilot to land in Seattle.
- 10‘War of the Worlds’ Star Dies at 96ACTING STAR GONEHer death was not made public until now.
‘Star Wars’ Actor Dead at 64
Famed voice actor Tom Kane died on Monday at the age of 64 from complications due to a 2020 stroke. “Though his voice may now be silent, the characters, stories, and love he gave to the world will live on forever,” Kane’s representative, Zach McGinnis, told TMZ. “But beyond the incredible career was an extraordinary man. Tom was a devoted husband and father who, alongside his wife, built a loving family of nine children—three biological and six welcomed through adoption and fostering,” he added. The Kansas City native was famous for voicing the iconic Jedi Master Yoda in the 2008 film Star Wars: The Clone Wars and its spin-off TV series. He also voiced characters in the Call of Duty video game franchise, as well as Professor Utonium and HIM in The Powerpuff Girls. The actor also voiced announcements for various rides at Disney’s amusement parks. Kane is survived by his wife, Cindy, and their nine children.
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CNN anchor Abby Phillip has announced she is expecting her second child with her husband, Marcus Richardson. “We are overjoyed to be expanding our family! Naomi is already preparing to be an excellent big sister to the little boy who will join us later this year,” Phillip confirmed to People. The CNN star, who already shares a four-year-old daughter with Richardson, revealed that they relied on IVF this time. “Our journey to a second child looked a little different from our first. Like so many families, we were able to conceive with the help of IVF,” Phillip said, adding that the process was emotionally and physically challenging, but ultimately worth it. “In this moment, I’m both grateful that we were successful in God’s perfect timing, and I’m also holding hope in my heart for all the families who are still waiting on their journey,” she added. Phillip and Richardson married in 2018.
An airplane with 130 passengers onboard veered off the runway during takeoff. The Croatia Airlines Airbus A220-300 took off from Split Airport in Croatia en route to Frankfurt, Germany, in bad weather on Saturday. Footage gathered from both inside and outside the plane as it accelerates along the runway shows it veering off onto the grass, throwing up mud, painting the white plane a dirty brown, and destroying a sign as the pilot wrestles to regain control. Internal footage captured the plane rattling as it drifted onto the bumpy ground, along with shrill screams from panicked passengers. The Daily Mail reports that no one was injured during the incident and that all passengers were deplaned safely afterward. Croatia’s Air, Maritime and Railway Accident Investigation Agency chief investigator, Danko Petrin, said, “The investigation has only just started, and extensive technical analyses are being carried out to determine the cause of the deviation during take-off. At this stage we do not know why the aircraft veered to the left. That will be established through the investigation.”
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One of the rarest luxuries isn’t a destination or extravagant dinner—it’s an evening entirely your own. Make those solo (or partnered) nights at home a little more indulgent with Lelo’s luxury intimacy devices. The brand’s annual Masturbation Month sale is back, offering up to 50 percent off its most popular products designed to elevate self-care and pleasure. Plus, shoppers can save an extra 10 percent off with code YESYOUMAY10 at checkout.
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Trump’s former spiritual advisor and LIFE Today host James Robison has died at 82. “It is with deep sadness that we share the passing of Rev. James Robison, the beloved founder of Life Outreach International. James devoted his life to sharing the Gospel and bringing hope, help, and healing to those in need around the world,” LIFE Outreach International announced in a statement. “Though we grieve this tremendous loss, we also celebrate a life faithfully lived in service to God and others.” They did not disclose the cause of death. The California native began his preaching career in 1968 on Christian television. He became one of the most recognized televangelists of all time after leading the LIFE Today program on Trinity Broadcasting Network alongside his wife, beginning in the 1990s. The preacher wrote books, toured, and gained a huge online following with his news platform, The Stream, which he launched in 2015. Robison became a spiritual advisor to Trump during his first administration, claiming the president would call him multiple times a day but would often ignore his advice. “He heard, [but] he didn’t always heed,” Robison said in a 2022 speech where he compared Trump’s behavior to that of a “little elementary schoolchild.” The televangelist later changed his opinion of Trump, stating that Trump’s 2024 win was a “miracle” for the country. Robison is survived by his wife, Betty, their three children, and 11 grandchildren.
Actor Russell Andrews has revealed he has been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord. “I am a person living with ALS,” Russell Andrews said during a CNN interview Saturday, revealing he was diagnosed last year. Andrews said he first noticed symptoms during the COVID-19 pandemic and initially feared he was having a stroke. Recalling the difficult period, he said: “We didn’t work for three years, about, and then we had the back-to-back strikes and so a lot was going on.” He described struggling with everyday tasks, saying: “I was not able to do things that I normally do. I was dropping cups and glasses at night,” while also experiencing arm sensations and “twitches” later linked to ALS-related nerve damage. Andrews is best known for appearing in TV series including, Better Call Saul and Grey’s Anatomy, as well as the film Straight Outta Compton.
Four-time NFL champion Sherman Lewis died on Friday at age 83. “We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Sherman Lewis,” Michigan State University, his alma mater, where he was an All-American halfback, confirmed in a statement. “Lewis, a first-team All-American in 1963, served as an assistant coach at MSU before a decorated NFL coaching career that included four Super Bowl titles. We send our deepest condolences to the Lewis family.” The university did not share the player’s cause of death. Lewis played in the AFL as a defensive back and returner for the Jets in 1966 and 1967. By 1969, he had pivoted to coaching, returning to Michigan State as an assistant coach for 13 years before being recruited to the big leagues. While he never took on a head-coaching role, Lewis had a nine-season stint as a running backs coach for the 49ers in the ’80s, during which he won three Super Bowls. He continued on to work for eight seasons as an offensive coordinator for the Packers, adding a fourth Super Bowl win to his illustrious coaching career. His final role was with Washington in 2009 before retiring from the NFL.
A Spanish court has ordered the country’s authorities to repay Shakira $64 million after the singer won a dispute over her taxes. The 49-year-old Colombian was acquitted of tax fraud by a Madrid court, which ordered the Spanish government to repay the “Whenever, Wherever” hitmaker fines and interest, according to court documents seen by the Associated Press. It comes after a drawn-out legal battle relating to the 2011 tax year, during which Spanish authorities claimed she was a permanent resident. But the government was unable to prove the “Hips Don’t Lie” star had spent the required 183 days in the country and could only demonstrate she had been there for 163 days, leading the court to declare the fines unlawful. Shakira had lived in Spain with her former partner, soccer player Gerard Piqué. In a statement, Shakira’s lawyer, Jose Luis Prada, said, “This decision comes after an eight-year ordeal that has taken an unacceptable toll, reflecting a lack of rigor in administrative practice.” It comes against the backdrop of a push to get overseas high earners associated with Spain to pay more tax. Shakira said she hoped the ruling would help “thousands of ordinary citizens who are abused and crushed every day by a system that presumes them guilty and forces them to prove their innocence while facing financial and emotional ruin.” The tax agency said it would appeal the ruling.
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Unless you’ve got the memory of an elephant, taking notes is a must. Remarkable has built a name for itself with innovative tablets that cut out distracting apps and focus on productivity. In fact, a study by Remarkable found that users experience 35 percent less stress and 20 percent more focus when using a paper tablet compared with working on a PC. Today, the brand is unveiling a new offering—the Remarkable Paper Pure.
The new 10.3-inch model is a marked improvement in every way. The battery is longer lasting (up to three weeks on a single charge), it features a crisper black-and-white canvas display, and it is 50 percent faster than the Remarkable 2. Like its predecessor, writing on the Remarkable Pure Paper is, well, remarkable. It feels just like writing on paper with the digital ink appearing in as little as 21 milliseconds—faster than the blink of an eye.
The custom-made marker can be used as a ballpoint pen, pencil, or even highlighter. Plus, since the tablet is held together with screws and snaps, not glue, repairs aren’t a headache for professionals.
Need a weekly planner? There’s a template for that. Want a notebook with ruled lines? There’s a template for that, too. You can even connect with productivity apps like Outlook, Slack, Google Drive, and OneDrive to pick up writing on your laptop. Whether you’re using it for work, school, or just as a journal, the Paper Pure is an all-in-one note-taking device.
An unruly traveler aboard a Shanghai-bound Delta Air Lines flight triggered an unscheduled landing in Seattle, the carrier said late Sunday. Details of the incident remain unclear, but the Airbus A350 had left Los Angeles and was traveling above the coast of northwest Washington state when the flight crew had to repeatedly ask the passenger to follow directions they had given. The traveler appears to have been uncooperative, and so the team, citing concern “for the safety of the aircraft and passenger,” opted to land at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, a Delta representative has confirmed. Local police were waiting on the tarmac once the 2-year-old jet eventually reached its gate. What became of the unruly passenger after the unscheduled arrival also remains unclear. But the incident meant that 271 other passengers, alongside a crew of 11 attendants and four cockpit officers, faced an unexpected overnight stay in the city. The carrier said they expect the long-haul trip to Shanghai to resume Monday.
Ann Robinson, best known for her role as library science teacher Sylvia Van Buren in War of the Worlds, has died at the age of 96. Robinson died on September 26, 2025, but her death was not made public until now. Robinson began her career as a Hollywood stunt-woman before being cast in the Oscar-winning 1953 film of H.G Wells’ famous novel War of the Worlds. She and cast-mate Gene Barry were asked by Stephen Spielberg to reprise a scene from the 1953 movie in his own 2005 adaptation starring Tom Cruise. Years later, in an interview, Robinson described the legendary director as “so adorable.” “[Spielberg] came up behind me, squatted down and placed three fingers on my left shoulder and yelled, ‘Someone take my picture!’ Apparently, War of the Worlds was one of his favorite films growing up." Robinson also reprised the role in a 1980s television version of the story, later telling an interviewer: “I’ve gotten more mileage out of War of the Worlds than Vivien Leigh did on Gone With the Wind.”