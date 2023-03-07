Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz to Face Bernie Sanders Over Union-Busting Claims
NO GROUNDS TO HIDE
After dodging calls to testify for weeks, Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz has finally agreed to appear before Senator Bernie Sanders’ Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee (HELP) on Wednesday. Schultz’s last minute change of heart came as Sanders and other members of the HELP committee prepared to vote Tuesday on whether to subpoena the billionaire. The company had offered up other executives to testify, but Sanders insisted that Schultz himself had to answer for “violations of labor law.” Starbucks has been accused of running an illegal union-busting campaign against unionizing workers. “In America we must not have a two-tiered justice system in which billionaires and large corporations can break the law with impunity, while working class people are held accountable for their actions,” Sanders said in statement. “I look forward to hearing from Mr. Schultz as to when he intends to end his illegal anti-union activities.”