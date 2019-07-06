CHEAT SHEET
NOT A WARM WELCOME
Starbucks Says It’s Reviewing Claim Police Officers Were Kicked Out on July 4th After Customer Complaint
Starbucks says it is looking into allegations that a barista at one of its Arizona locations kicked out a group of police officers on the Fourth of July because a customer “did not feel safe by their presence.” Reggie Borges, a spokesperson for Starbucks, told the Arizona Republic that the company is still gathering details about the incident. “We have a deep respect for the Tempe Police and their service to the community,” Borges said. “We’ve reached out to the Tempe Police Department and Tempe Officers Association to better understand what happened and apologize. We want everyone in our stores to feel welcomed and the incident described is not indicative of what we want any of our customers to feel in our stores.”
The Tempe Officers Association released a statement earlier this week saying six officers had been drinking coffee before their shift at a Starbucks when a barista asked them to either move out of the customer's line of sight or leave. “While the barista was polite, making such a request at all was offensive. Unfortunately, such treatment has become all too common in 2019,” the association tweeted.