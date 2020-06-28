Starbucks to Halt All Social Media Advertisement
Starbucks will pause all advertising on social media, the coffee giant announced Sunday, joining a slew of companies pulling back from Facebook and other platforms over hate speech and misinformation. “We believe in bringing communities together, both in person and online, and we stand against hate speech,” the company’s statement said.
Coca Cola decided Friday to stop advertising on all global social media platforms, while Unilever paused Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter advertisement. Starbucks clarified that it was not joining the #StopHateForProfit campaign, a Facebook boycott in which over 100 advertisers—including Levi’s and The North Face—signed onto calls for the social media platform to more strictly police hate speech on the site.