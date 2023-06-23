Starbucks Union Workers Strike Over Pride Decor Dispute
‘UNLAWFUL DECISION’
Thousands of unionized Starbucks workers across over 150 stores went on a nationwide strike from Friday until Sunday to protest “the company’s unlawful decision to unilaterally alter or terminate store Pride decoration policies,” Starbucks Workers United said in a statement. Earlier this month, the union accused Starbucks of banning Pride flags and decorations in U.S stores, claiming corporate management was taking down the decor. But the company vehemently denied the allegations and called it “false information.” “We unwaveringly support the LGBTQIA2+ community,” a Starbucks spokesperson told The Daily Beast. “There has been no change to any policy on this matter and we continue to encourage our store leaders to celebrate with their communities including for U.S. Pride month in June.” The union shot back on Twitter, citing “countless stories where workers are claiming the opposite.”