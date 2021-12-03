School Supt ‘Accidentally’ Emails Insane Rant Blaming Racism on the ‘Godless Democrat Party’
whoops
A superintendent at a school district in North Dakota claimed that “there is no systematic racism in America,” and urged for a re-centering of American schools on “Christian heritage.” “There is no systemic racism in America created by the Founding Fathers - the racism is the project of the godless Democrat party,” Starkweather Public Schools Superintendent Larry Volk wrote in an unhinged email to school administrators across the state. He went on to compare Democrats who embrace Roe v. Wade to Hitler, among other baffling claims. “Time to move away from godless corrupt woke, left-wing ideology and back to the devout Christ centered Republic the founders envisioned,” he wrote.
Volk told the Forum News Service that he accidentally sent the email to the council’s mailing list instead of the single recipient he had intended. That didn’t stop the school board’s president Chris Berg from applauding his assertions. “I completely back his views 100% and we agree completely on that,” he told the outlet.