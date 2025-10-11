Stars Pay Tribute to Diane Keaton: ‘A Complete Original’

While Stephen Colbert’s late night show will end its 10-year run in May, the television host remains busy as the newest member of the Star Trek franchise. Colbert, 61, will join Paramount+’s Star Trek: Starfleet Academy as the voice actor behind the “digital dean” of the school, where he will deliver announcements to students. The series, which will release in January, has already been renewed for a second season. The comedian began hosting the 33-year-old late night show in 2015, succeeding David Letterman who hosted the first 22 seasons. CBS announced on July 17 that The Late Show franchise will be retiring altogether. While CBS cited financial reasons as the grounds for cancellation, many believe Colbert’s ongoing feud with President Donald Trump may have ended the iconic series. In September, the show won its first Emmy Award for Outstanding Talk Series. At the award show, Colbert spoke to People about his plans after the show’s end. “I haven’t had a chance to update my headshot in a bit, but I think it still works,” he said. “I’m going to savor every day of it. I want to land this plane absolutely beautifully. And I’ve got nothing else on my mind,” he said.
Pop star Katy Perry and former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau seemingly confirmed speculations of a relationship after they were spotted locking lips on a yacht. According to photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the couple could be seen cuddling and kissing on the pop star’s yacht, Caravelle, off the coast of Santa Barbara, California. The singer was dressed in a black one piece swimsuit, and at one point, the former politician placed his hands on Perry’s bottom. Perry, 40, and Trudeau, 53, sparked rumors of a romantic relationship back in July after the couple were spotted enjoying an intimate dinner together in Montreal at the Le Violon restaurant. Neither Perry or Trudeau would publicly comment on their affair. Trudeau, who stepped down as Prime Minister earlier this year in January, split with his wife in 2023 after 18 years together. Trudeau shares two sons and a daughter with his former wife. Perry was married to Russel Brand from 2010 to 2012; she later got engaged to Orlando Bloom in 2019, whom she shares one daughter with, before separating this year.
Despite being in the midst of a government shutdown, the Department of Homeland Security found the time to respond to reports that singer Chappell Roan paused her Friday night concert at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, to condemn ICE. At the concert, the singer—an outspoken critic of President Donald Trump—took a break from performing to tell her audience, “F--- ICE forever,” to thunderous applause and loud cheers. In response, DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin told TMZ, “‘Pink Pony Club’ is good. Pedophiles are bad. That’s who we’re getting off of our streets. Get a grip.” According to data released by DHS late last month, detainees with no criminal records are now the largest group of people in immigrant detention in the U.S., while a June report from the Cato Institute found that 65 percent of people detained by ICE had no convictions whatsoever. Los Angeles, where Roan was performing on Friday, was the site of widespread ICE raids and counter-protests this summer, with the president opting to send the National Guard to attempt to stamp out dissent.
University of Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger was caught on camera calmly going shopping not long after murdering four students, newly released surveillance video shows. In clips released by police taken on Nov. 13, 2022, the day of the murders, Kohberger can be seen walking into Costco sipping from a water bottle. He is turned away for not having his membership card. In a second clip, taken from an Albertsons grocery store, the 30-year-old former criminology Ph.D. student selects items before heading to the self-service checkout. Moscow, Idaho, police released hours of surveillance footage they say they would have used to convict him if Kohberger had not pleaded guilty. The Pennsylvania native was studying at Washington State University at the time of the murders. He entered the Idaho home where students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin were staying at roughly 4 a.m. and fatally stabbed them with a military-style knife. No motive has been established for the killings, and no connection has been made between Kohberger and his victims. The victims’ families are unhappy with the plea deal Kohberger received and have said they will not stop fighting until all of their questions surrounding the murders have been answered.
Singer Chappell Roan took a break from her concert in Pasadena, California, to bash ICE on Friday. Roan, at a performance at the Rose Bowl Stadium, said “F--- ICE forever” to resounding cheers and applause. The 27-year-old pop star, who’s been on a mini U.S. tour, has been an outspoken critic of President Donald Trump. Last September she told her fans that she’s “not voting for” Trump; however, she also said “there are problems on both sides.” That same night at a different show, Chance the Rapper performed in Chicago’s Huntington Bank Pavilion with an all-caps message on a screen behind the stage that read “F--- ICE.” The Windy City rapper echoed the words in a song he released in August called “Drapetomania.” The federal agency started performing raids in Chicago in early September as part of “Operation Midway Blitz.” Three months prior, immigration enforcement raids in Los Angeles resulted in massive protests in June. Both musicians join ample public outcry in response to the escalating aggression from ICE in cities across the U.S.
Stars Pay Tribute to Diane Keaton: ‘A Complete Original’
Diane Keaton, who died in California at the age of 79 on Saturday, is being remembered by numerous Hollywood stars. Her First Wives Club co-star, Bette Midler, shared a black-and-white image of Keaton on Instagram, along with a caption calling her a “complete original.” She added, “I cannot tell you how unbearably sad this makes me.” Another of Keaton’s co-stars, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, who portrayed Keaton’s daughter in the Father of the Bride film series, also remembered her in an Instagram post. She captioned two images of the pair on screen together, “Diane, working with you will always be one of the highlights of my life.” Viola Davis shared a clip of Oscar-winning star singing her song “First Christmas.” She wrote, “No!! No!!! No!! God, not yet, NO!!! Man… you defined womanhood." Rosie O’Donnell wrote on Instagram that Keaton’s death “breaks my heart.” Octavia Spencer also paid tribute to the Annie Hall star on Instagram, whom she called “a true original.” Keaton is survived by her two children, daughter Dexter, 29, and son Duke, 25.
Everyone on site at the explosives plant that blew up in Tennessee on Friday is thought to have been killed, officials have confirmed. Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis said at a news briefing on Saturday that “no survivors” have been found during ongoing recovery efforts. “I can tell you that more than 300 people have been through almost every square inch of this facility, and at this time we’ve recovered no survivors,” he told reporters about operations at the Accurate Energetic Systems facility near McEwen. The number of individuals thought to be on site at the time has been revised down to 16. “We can assume that they are deceased at this point,” Davis said. The families of those involved have been notified. The cause of the explosion is yet to be determined, with officials saying it could take weeks or months and that foul play cannot be ruled out at this stage. Imagery of the blast taken by NewsChannel5 shows the explosion, which occurred at around 7:45 a.m., obliterated the building. “As we get into this, we find it even more devastating than what we thought initially,” Davis said.
Family Matters actor Darius McCrary was arrested in California near the U.S.-Mexico border this week. The sitcom star was taken into custody on Sunday by U.S. Border Patrol for an out-of-state felony warrant, which McCrary’s representative told TMZ was ordered in Michigan. He is being held without bail. His charges result from allegedly skipping out on a court appearance regarding missed child support payments. Authorities call McCrary’s case a “fugitive arrest.” The actor, who played Eddie Winslow on the ’90s hit TV show, is being held at a San Diego jail with a court date set for Oct. 15. McCrary has been arrested twice, most recently in 2023, for missing child support payments. Court documents showed that he owed over $52,000. The actor’s legal troubles follow his marriage to former Harlem Globetrotter Tammy Brawner, according to People. They separated in 2017 and officially divorced in 2019. McCrary, who’s made appearances in Snowfall and Anger Management, agreed to pay $1,366 a month in child support for their daughter.
Jack Schlossberg, John F. Kennedy’s grandson, was spotted socializing at an event that tests political appeal, a political insider told PageSix. The Democrat, 32, was at the Carnegie Hall Opening Gala on Tuesday, which had guests in attendance such as Edie Falco, Fran Lebowitz, Lena Hall, Cynthia Rowley and Candace Bushnell. One source told PageSix that Schlossberg seemed “subdued, different than his Internet personality,” which is defined by posts that often poke fun at Conservative politicians, like JD Vance and his own cousin, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Another source said, “He worked the room and people were eating him up. He was polished. It wasn’t ‘Wild West.’” The Harvard Law School graduate also recently announced he’s forming an exploratory committee to run for Congress in New York. The high-class event, which a source told PageSix is “a ‘must do’ on any political player’s bingo card,” kicked off Carnegie’s 2025-2026 season with songs from “West Side Story,” followed by a dinner.
President Donald Trump has just dropped his latest promotional video like it’s hot on Truth Social—soundtracked, inconceivably, to Dr. Dre’s 1999 hit “The Next Episode.” The short clip features an excerpt from Trump’s first address to a joint session of Congress since beginning his second term. Delivered in March, the speech features the line: “The media and our friends in the Democrat party kept saying we needed new legislation... to secure the border, but it turned out that all we really needed was a new president.” As Republicans rise to deliver a standing ovation in the clip, the song’s iconic muted guitar riff kicks in incongruously. The track features Snoop Dogg and Nate Dogg and includes the infamous outro line: “smoke weed everyday.” It has been streamed over 1.2 billion times on Spotify. Snoop previously feuded with Trump after staging a mock assassination of the president in a 2017 music video, but has since changed his tune, performing in January at the “Crypto Ball” inauguration party. Dre has previously issued a cease-and-desist letter to MAGA Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene for her use of the song “Still D.R.E.” in a promotional video.