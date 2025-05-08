Cheat Sheet
1

Starter Homes Now Cost $1M+ in More Than 200 US Cities As House Prices Surge

SLIPPING OUT OF REACH
Janna Brancolini
Updated 05.08.25 9:55AM EDT 
Published 05.08.25 9:53AM EDT 
A snowy "for sale" sign outside a home.
Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images

A typical starter home now costs $1 million or more in more than 200 U.S. cities, according to a new report from Zillow. Five years ago, there were only 85 cities in 10 states where starter homes—defined as being in the lowest third in terms of home values—exceeded $1 million. Now the number is up to 233 cities in 25 states. California has the most cities with $1 million starter homes, or 113, followed by New York with 32 cities and New Jersey with 20 cities. But cities in Minnesota, Rhode Island, Washington, Texas, Wyoming, Arizona, Illinois, Utah, and Kansas all made the list. The figures provide one example of how the coronavirus pandemic housing boom has continued to impact home affordability. Many households are postponing home ownership, driving up demand and prices for single-family rentals. The median age for first-time buyers is pushing 40, according to the National Association of Realtors.

Read it at Zillow

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

2
Woman Killed After Landing ‘on Top’ of Alligator in Florida
FATAL ENCOUNTER
Matt Young 

Night Editor

Updated 05.07.25 9:04PM EDT 
Published 05.07.25 9:02PM EDT 
An alligator
An alligator Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

A woman was killed by an alligator after riding over it in a canoe with her husband in Central Florida. The woman’s body was recovered at Tiger Creek in Polk County, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission confirmed at a press conference Wednesday. The woman was identified as 61-year-old Cynthia Diekema. Maj. Evan Laskowski revealed Diekema and her husband were canoeing in 2.5 feet of water when they “passed over a large alligator.” The “alligator thrashed and tipped the canoe over and both individuals ended up in the water,” Laskowski said, adding that Diekema was sitting in the bow of the canoe “and ended up on top of the alligator and was bitten.” Her husband attempted to intervene but was unsuccessful. She was pulled underwater by the animal, which officials described as more than 11 feet long. She was later spotted by a police helicopter and her body recovered. Authorities have captured two alligators since the attack but it is unclear if they were euthanized. “This tragedy serves as a sombre reminder of the powerful wildlife that share our natural spaces,” Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Executive Director Roger Young said.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

3
Disney Sets Its Eyes on the Middle East for Next Theme Park
HERE COMES THE MOUSE
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Updated 05.08.25 3:23AM EDT 
Published 05.07.25 11:05PM EDT 
Disney
The Walt Disney Company

The Walt Disney Company announced Wednesday that it will be opening its seventh theme park, on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. Marking Disney’s first theme park foray in the Middle East, Disneyland Abu Dhabi is slated to be built as a waterfront resort on Yas Island, an entertainment hub in the area that already boasts several theme parks like Ferrari World. Disney will be teaming up with Miral, an Abu Dhabi-based company to build the attraction. “This is a thrilling moment for our company as we announce plans to build an exciting Disney theme park resort in Abu Dhabi, whose culture is rich with an appreciation of the arts and creativity,” Robert Iger, Disney’s chief executive officer, said in a statement shared by the company Wednesday. “As our seventh theme park destination, it will rise from this land in spectacular fashion, blending contemporary architecture with cutting edge technology to offer guests deeply immersive entertainment experiences in unique and modern ways.” A date for the park’s opening has yet to be set.

Read it at The Walt Disney Company

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

4
Singer of Huge 90s Band Reveals Stage 4 Cancer Diagnosis
‘IT’S NOT MY TIME’
Erkki Forster 

Breaking News Intern

Published 05.07.25 3:49PM EDT 

3 Doors Down lead singer Brad Arnold announced Wednesday that he’s been diagnosed with kidney cancer, forcing the band to pause its upcoming summer tour. “I’ve got some not-so-good news for you today,” Arnold said in a video posted on social media. The “Kryptonite” singer explained that he’d gone to the hospital a few weeks ago after getting “sick,” and was then diagnosed with clear cell renal cell carcinoma—the most common type of kidney cancer. The cancer had also metastasized to his lung. “It’s stage four, and that’s not real good. But you know what?” he said. “We serve a mighty God, and he can overcome anything. So I have no fear. I really, sincerely am not scared of it at all.” Arnold quipped that he’ll be listening to 3 Doors Down’s 2008 song “It’s Not My Time” as he battles the disease. The band, which Arnold cofounded in 1996 while he was still a teenager in Mississippi, has canceled all upcoming shows, including their summer tour, festival stops, and support dates with Creed, according to Music Mayhem.

Read it at TMZ

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

5
Trump Admin Steps Up Its Espionage Efforts Against Surprise Target
PART OF THE PLAN
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Published 05.07.25 6:45PM EDT 
Donald Trump
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

U.S. intelligence agencies are reportedly stepping up intel-gathering efforts in Greenland to advance President Donald Trump’s ambition to take over the territory. Several officials under Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard sent a message to intelligence-agency heads last week ordering them to learn more about Greenland’s independence movement, two sources familiar with the matter told The Wall Street Journal. They also directed agencies to learn more about national attitudes toward American resource extraction on the island and identify residents in both Greenland and Denmark who support Trump’s ambitions for the autonomous territory. Tools used by these intelligence agencies include “surveillance satellites, communications intercepts and spies,” according to The Journal. In a statement, Gabbard told the outlet: “The Wall Street Journal should be ashamed of aiding deep state actors who seek to undermine the President by politicizing and leaking classified information. They are breaking the law and undermining our nation’s security and democracy.” A National Security Council spokesman, James Hewitt, didn’t comment on the intelligence plans but told WSJ, “The president has been very clear that the U.S. is concerned about the security of Greenland and the Arctic.”

Read it at The Wall Street Journal

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

6
‘Law & Order: SVU’ Losing Two Detectives After Season 26
SAY IT AIN’T SO
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Updated 05.07.25 6:20PM EDT 
Published 05.07.25 6:18PM EDT 
Octavio Pisano and Juliana Aidén Martinez are seen filming on location for "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" in Midtown, Manhattan on August 05, 2024 in New York City.
Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit will be losing two of its detectives. Juliana Martinez and Octavio Pisano, who star on the show as detectives Kate Silva and Joe Velasco respectively, will not be returning to SVU after its 26th season, according to Deadline. Though it’s unclear why the two will be leaving, budget reductions have reportedly been underway across several NBC shows, Deadline adds. Martinez joined the show in its 26th season while Pisano was added in season 23. SVU has yet to be officially renewed for season 27, but is expected to be soon. The NBC hit is also slated to be led by its first female showrunner, Michele Fazekas, in its next season. Led by Mariska Hargitay as Captain Olivia Benson, SVU follows a group of detectives who investigate and prosecute sex-based crimes in New York. The long-running series also stars Ice T, Peter Scanavino, and Kevin Kane.

Read it at Deadline

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

7
Three Ex-Cops Acquitted in Fatal Beating of Tyre Nichols
'MISCARRIAGE OF JUSTICE'
William Vaillancourt
Published 05.07.25 5:37PM EDT 
Tyre Nichols family
The Washington Post/The Washington Post via Getty Im

Former Memphis police officers Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley and Justin Smith were acquitted by a jury Wednesday of second-degree murder in the Jan. 2023 beating of Tyre Nichols. The three had faced state charges relating to the death of Nichols, who had fled a traffic stop after being pulled from his car, pepper-sprayed and Tasered. Officers—none of whom had their body-cams on—chased Nichols down, then punched, kicked and hit him with a police baton. Nichols died three days later. In a statement to the Associated Press, Nichols’ family attorney Ben Crump called Wednesday’s verdicts a “devastating miscarriage of justice.” He added: ”The world watched as Tyre Nichols was beaten to death by those sworn to protect and serve.” The former officers could still face prison time, however, as they were convicted last year on the federal charge of witness tampering to cover up the beating, which carries a possible 20-year sentence. Haley was also found guilty of violating Nichols’ civil rights to cause bodily injury—a potential ten-year sentence—and conspiracy to commit witness tampering. Two other former Memphis cops, Desmond Mills Jr. and Emmitt Martin, had pleaded guilty in federal court, and agreed to plead guilty to state charges in a deal with prosecutors.

Read it at The Associated Press

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

8
Shares Slump as Apple Says Google Search to Be Replaced by AI
MATTER OF TIME
William Vaillancourt
Updated 05.07.25 4:17PM EDT 
Published 05.07.25 3:57PM EDT 
Eddy Cue
Lucas Jackson/Reuters

Apple’s senior vice president of internet software said Wednesday that artificial intelligence search engines will one day replace Google and other traditional search engines. Shares of Alphabet Inc., Google’s parent company, subsequently fell by eight percent. Eddy Cue said in federal court that Apple may add AI services like OpenAI, Perplexity AI Inc. and Anthropic PBC to the Safari browser, Bloomberg reported. “There’s enough money now, enough large players, that I don’t see how it doesn’t happen,” he said. Cue also revealed that searches on Safari last month declined due to AI alternatives, which is a first. Cue was testifying as part of the Department of Justice’s lawsuit against Alphabet. Google had an illegal monopoly over online search and text advertising markets, a U.S. District Court judge ruled last August, in part by outbidding competitors for Apple and mobile carriers like Verizon to be the go-to search engine. Google paid Apple up to $20 billion annually, according court testimony. After Cue’s comments Wednesday, Apple shares also fell, though only by two percent. The Washington D.C. court is weighing potential penalties for Google.

Read it at Bloomberg

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

9
Smokey Robinson Offers First Comments on Shocking Sexual Assault Allegations
LEGAL WOES
Paulina Rodriguez 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 05.07.25 4:07PM EDT 
Published 05.07.25 3:13PM EDT 
Smokey Robinson performs onstage during an event at the Los Angeles Convention Center on February 3, 2023
Smokey Robinson performs onstage during an event at the Los Angeles Convention Center on February 3, 2023. Emma McIntyre/Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Smokey Robinson has offered an abrupt response to sexual assault allegations recently leveled against him: “I am appalled.” The Motown legend, 85, spoke with The Daily Mail just a day after he and his wife, Frances Gladney, were hit with a lawsuit detailing shocking allegations of sexual harassment and rape filed in Los Angeles by four women who say they were employed as housekeepers at Robinson’s home between 2007 and 2024. The women allege Robinson created a hostile work environment by regularly screaming at them, using “ethnically pejorative language” and forcing unwanted sexual contact. Their suit also alleges that Gladney was aware of her husband’s conduct, and had participated in settling cases with “other women that suffered and experienced similar sexual assaults perpetuated by him.” The four women are seeking $50 million in damages. According to The Daily Mail, Robinson “did not sound well” when he answered a reporter’s phone call, and began “mumbling incoherently” shortly after providing his brief statement. He then ended the call by saying, “I can’t speak about this right now.”

Read it at Daily Mail

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

10
Fans Raise 25K for Hospitalized ‘That’s So Raven’ Star After ‘Extremely Severe’ Illness
‘EVERY LITTLE BIT HELPS’
Paulina Rodriguez 

Breaking News Intern

Published 05.07.25 3:27PM EDT 
Rondell Sheridan
Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

Rondell Sheridan, best known for his role as Victor Baxter in the Disney Channel original series That’s So Raven and Raven’s Home, is struggling after a harrowing diagnosis. The actor, 66, revealed on Instagram that he’s been hospitalized twice in recent weeks for an “extremely severe” case of pancreatitis. In the post, Sheridan explains, “I was on the road to recovery but… my pancreas is inflamed,” and says he will “be out of work for quite some time.” Now, his friends and family are asking for donations to cover Sheridan’s growing medical costs. A GoFundMe set up by Isabel Beyoso, who describes herself as a “dear friend” of Sheridan, is set with a goal of $35,000 to help the actor stay afloat during his recovery. “I know this will be one giant stress we can collectively take off his shoulders so that he can focus on resting, recovering, and healing,” writes Beyoso in the fundraiser’s description. “Every little bit helps.” The GoFundMe has already raised a little over $27K.

Read it at Daily Mail

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

