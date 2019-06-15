1. THE PERFECT STASH
Stasher Bags Are the Best Way to Store and Cook Food — And They’re 20% off Right Now
When it comes to reusable food storage that does more than just keeps your food fresh, look no further than Stasher bags. These silicone baggies can be used to store your lunch or cook your food. They’re dishwasher and microwave safe. And the ever-useful sandwich-sized bag is on sale for $10 right now. Choose from Clear, Aqua, Citrus, or Raspberry. Stasher bags are 100% non-toxic silicone. They’re self-sealing and contain no BPA, no PVC, and no latex, so you know you’re doing something good for you and for the environment. Scouted writer Jessica Booth uses it for everything: “I packed my husband’s sandwich in there, I cut up fruit and put it in the bag to freeze for smoothies, I made trail mix and put it in the bag to take out as a snack, and I used them to store washed fresh herbs in the fridge. What I immediately discovered is that it felt like the Stasher bag could hold so much more than a Ziploc bag, even though they seem to be about the same size. I stuffed almost an entire bag of fresh spinach in one of them, it easily fit and closed, and I was pretty impressed.” Sous vide veggies with oil and spices easily. Bake apples right in the bag for the perfect mid-afternoon snack. The options are endless for the Stasher bag and with this sale, you can stock up on a handful of them so you’re never caught without a sandwich bag again. | Shop on Amazon >
