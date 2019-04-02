Stasher Bags, Beeswax Wraps, Metals Straws and More Ways to Reduce Plastic Use from Amazon

The amount of plastic you use on a daily basis may astound you if you think about it. Some of the simplest ways to cut down your plastic usage is to reduce the plastic used in good consumption and storage. From plastic wrap to plastic straws, it’s abundant in the products we use to eat and drink (and keep those foods and liquids fresh) but Amazon has a couple of different solutions for that issue.

Stasher Storage Bags, $9.99-$19.99: These reusable silicone baggies will help you cut down on your reliance on disposable plastic bags for everything from bringing your lunch to work to cooking in your sous vide. Stasher bags are dishwasher safe and come in a multitude of sizes and colors for all your daily needs.

Beeswax Wraps, $18 for 3-Pack: Plastic wrap has become so ubiquitous in our storage capabilities that we don’t think twice when we toss it in the trash after use. Using a beeswax wrap instead, which is washable, reusable, and universal, can completely get rid of plastic for keeping your food fresh.

Simply Eco Washable Reusable Food Wrap, $14.99: If you have any kind of allergy (like, say, to bees) and can’t use beeswax wraps, this washable wrap has a stain resistant, tearing resistant, abrasion resistant, and water-resistant exterior and an aluminum inner layer for easy cleaning.

W&P Plastic Porter Bowl, $25: Using Tupperware to bring your food into work is a great way to conserve energy, fight your carbon footprint, and cut down on plastic, but they aren’t the most attractive things in the world. This bowl has a smooth, non-slip base (in either plastic or ceramic) and features a rigid cover held tightly in place by a silicone strap.

Stainless Steel Metal Straws, $7.99 for 8-Pack: Keeping a reusable metal straw on hand is the simplest way to cut down on your plastic use (we all know what plastic straws can do to the environment). Packs of four or eight are readily available on Amazon and usually come with their own spoolie to clean with.

