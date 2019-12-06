Stock Up On Scouted-Favorite Reusable Stasher Bags Have At Their Best Price on Amazon
Whether you’re bringing leftovers for lunch or trying to cut down on your plastic use at home, Stasher bags will be your best friend. These silicone baggies are dishwasher-safe and can be reused many, many times. They’re also a favorite of Scouted contributor Jessica Booth, who uses them practically daily. The sandwich size of the clear Stasher bags is on sale on Amazon for under $9 right now. You can use this baggie to store food in the fridge thanks to its air-tight, pinch lock seal or even cook with it in a sous vide. You can even pop one of these in your microwave to reheat without making a mess. They’re easy to clean and can even be put into the oven up to 400 degrees. Stock up on these extremely handy bags while they’re at their best price.
Stasher Sandwich Storage Size Silicone Reusable Food Bag
