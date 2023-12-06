If I Were Buying a Holiday Gift for Stassi Schroeder, It Would Be One of These

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Stassi Schroeder, infamous for her role in Bravo’s Vanderpump Rules, is a New York Times bestselling author, podcast host, mom of two, wife, and, of course, super fan of ranch dressing and Sur’s goat cheese balls. I love her, so I rounded up seven gift ideas I think she would love to receive.

Christmas Nightmare: At Home Murder Mystery Game We all know how much Stassi loves murder mysteries, but a Christmas murder mystery game? Total winner. Created for groups of 4-12 people, the holiday-themed game includes three rounds of sleuthing to uncover the identity of the Christmas killer. There’s a killer on the loose at Santa’s Grotto! Buy At UncommonGoods $ 30

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Throw Blanket As a self-proclaimed basic b, we’re sure Stassi will love to cuddle up under this IG-famous blanket. The microfiber throw is extra cozy and soft, and we love this darker blue shade (since Stassi loves blue). Buy At Nordstrom $ 147 Free Shipping | Free Returns Buy At Revolve $ 147 Free Shipping | Free Returns

A Spa Treatment This gift idea needs little explanation. Every woman loves a relaxing spa treatment, especially when you have two small kids at home. Buy At Burke Williams $

Gucci 3-Piece Glow & Care Shine Lipstick Festive Gift Set There’s something just so chic about this lipstick gift set from Gucci, and we think Stassi looks amazing with a bold colored lip. The lipstick is formulated with black rose and peony oil for hydration, jojoba seed oil to soothe and soften, and hyaluronic acid for long-lasting nourishment, so super soft lips are an added bonus. Buy At Sephora $ 110 Free Shipping

Firstleaf Wine Club Subscription Stassi broke the Internet with her infamous “I’m not really sure what I’ve done to you, but I’ll take a pinot grigio” line on Vanderpump Rules. That said, we are very confident that she’d absolutely LOVE a gift card to a subscription wine club like FirstLeaf. You choose the amount of the gift card, and then the recipient can customize their gift with wines selected specifically for their taste. Buy At Firstleaf $

Oak and Luna 14K Multiple Name Necklace Of course, our Stassi needs a necklace to show her love for her two children, Hartford and Messer. We love this 14K yellow gold version that really gives a unique twist to the classic name necklace that Stassi probably wore as a teenager. Buy At Oak and Luna $ 400 Free Shipping

iGourmet Goat Cheeses of the World Gift Set Stassi made Sur’s Goat Cheese Balls famous on Vanderpump Rules (and, yes, they are really that good), so we just know that she’d love this goat cheese gift assortment. The set includes Drunken Goat DOP from Spain, Buche de Chevre from France, Dorothea from Holland, and Goat Cheddar from the United States. Delicious. Buy At iGourmet $ 60 Free Shipping | Free Returns

