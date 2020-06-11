Stassi Schroeder Is ‘Sad and Crying’ Over ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Firing

Stassi Schroeder is apparently not taking her Vanderpump Rules firing very well. On Tuesday, Bravo fired Schroeder and original cast member Kristen Doute from the series after Season 4 regular Faith Stowers discussed an incident in which the two called the police on her for a crime she did not commit. Schroeder apparently thought that a public apology, which she posted to Instagram Monday, would be enough to keep her on the show—and now, she’s “been sad and crying, and also angry.”

“Stassi has been very emotional [about] this situation,” a source told Us Weekly. “She feels blindsided that she was fired and lost her podcast and sponsorships.”

The source added that Schroeder thought her apology statement would be enough to keep her on board at Bravo. “She was genuinely apologizing and felt bad about her actions, and feels like it backfired on her.”

In her statement Schroeder wrote, in part, “It is important that I continue to take accountability for what I have said and done, while pushing myself to do better. I have grown significantly from the person I was then, and I am still filled with remorse and regret for the hurt I caused... I did not recognize then the serious ramifications that could have transpired because of my actions. What I did to [Faith Stowers] was wrong. I apologize and do not expect forgiveness.”

On Wednesday Lisa Vanderpump addressed Schroeder and Doute’s dismissal in her own Instagram statement.

“As we’ve seen such devastating sadness that has played out globally, we all have a part to play to create a kinder, more just society,” Vanderpump wrote. “My hope is for this generation to treat each other with respect and humanity, and realize that actions have, and should have, consequences. I love and adore our employees and I am deeply saddened by some of the lack of judgment that has been displayed.”

Still, the source told told Us that Schroeder holds no ill will toward Vanderpump: “[She] doesn’t think her getting fired is Lisa’s fault by any means,” the source said.