State AGs to NFL: Address Workplace Harassment or We’ll Investigate
ANOTHER LAWSUIT ON THE WAY?
Six state attorneys general, including New York’s Letitia James, have reported “grave concerns” surrounding the treatment of women and underrepresented minorities in the National Football League, warning the NFL to either address allegations of workplace harassment or face an investigation. Female employees have alleged they were forced to watch a video of former running back Ray Rice hitting his then-fianceé unconscious, asked to declare publicly if they had experienced domestic violence, and retaliated against for questioning the league’s handling of sexual harassment issues. Those concerns were cited in a letter the AGs sent to Commissioner Roger Goodell on Tuesday and came to light after a New York Times report from February in which 30 previous NFL employees came forth about their experiences working in the league. The NFL is already facing a congressional inquiry into the treatment of female employees in Washington, as well as a lawsuit by former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores alleging discrimination and racism in the league’s hiring practices.