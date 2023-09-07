CHEAT SHEET
State Attorney Worrell Sues DeSantis Over Suspension Order
Monique Worrell, the Orange-Osceola state attorney suspended by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis last month, filed a lawsuit against him on Wednesday asking the Florida Supreme Court to overturn her suspension. Worrell’s complaint says the executive order issued by DeSantis ordering her suspension failed to allege any facts about her conduct, instead relying on vague accusations. “The governor disagrees with how Ms. Worrell is lawfully exercising her prosecutorial discretion, such a disagreement does not constitute a basis for suspension from elected office,” the lawsuit says. Worrell further claims that DeSantis “has suspended an elected official without basis, frustrating the will of the voters who elected her.”