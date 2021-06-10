State Autopsy Confirms Andrew Brown Jr. Was Killed by Shot to Back of Head
KILLED FROM BEHIND
Andrew Brown Jr. was killed by a shot to the back of his head, a state autopsy report has concluded. Brown, who was killed by sheriff’s deputies who tried to serve an arrest warrant at his North Carolina home on April 21, was also shot in his right arm. The report confirms the conclusion of an independent report the Brown family ordered, though the two differ in how many gunshot wounds Brown suffered. Pasquotank County deputies opened fire seconds after arriving at Brown’s home. The district attorney said said the shooting was warranted because Brown, who was in his car when they arrived, started driving, thereby putting the officers’ lives in danger. However, his family says bodycam footage shows he was only trying to flee and the officers could have easily stepped out of the way.
Two officers involved in the shooting returned to work last week after being placed on leave, while another will depart the office at the end of the month.