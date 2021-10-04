State Board Wants to Give George Floyd a Posthumous Pardon
CLEAR HIS NAME
The Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles voted unanimously to recommend a full pardon and clemency for George Floyd. Floyd, who was killed last year by ex-Minneapolis cop Derek Chauvin, was arrested in 2004 and charged with delivery of a controlled substance in Houston by an officer, Gerald Goines, who is now being investigated for making up informants and lying to obtain a warrant. “We urge Gov. Abbott to follow the Board’s recommendation and grant clemency,” the board said in a statement announcing the recommendation. “Former officer Goines is not credible. We do not support the integrity of Mr. Floyd’s conviction and agree these circumstances warrant a posthumous pardon,” the statement concluded.
Floyd’s 2004 drug charge involved a “second suspect,” to whom Floyd had provided the drugs. That second suspect allegedly “agreed to sell the drugs to the undercover Goines.” Goines did not arrest the second suspect but did arrest Floyd, who was allegedly in possession of 0.03 grams of crack cocaine, according to the officer’s report. Floyd ultimately pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 10 months behind bars.