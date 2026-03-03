Foreign Service Officer IDed as Road Rage Killer

A U.S. Foreign Service Officer killed a woman and wounded three others in a frenzied stabbing attack.

The attack unfolded on Interstate 495 southbound in Fairfax County, Virginia, at approximately 1:20 p.m. on Sunday, about 30 minutes from Washington, D.C., following what officials said began as a minor traffic collision.

The victims were Michelle Adams, 39, Dana Bonnell, 36, Mary C. Flood, 37, and Heather Miller, 40.

Adams died from her injuries. A dog was also killed.

Virginia State Police identified the knifeman as Jared Llamado, 32, of McLean, Virginia, and said that he had been shot dead by one of its officers.

Jared Llamado was a respected State Department employee before he went on his deadly knife rampage. LinkedIn / NBCWashington

According to his LinkedIn profile, Llamado had worked as a diplomatic technology officer at the State Department since September 2024. His profile described his role as managing the tech infrastructure underpinning diplomatic operations.

The State Department confirmed Llamado’s employment to Fox News Digital. “We are aware of the tragic incident that involved a Foreign Service Officer and occurred on Sunday, March 1, in Fairfax County, Virginia,” a spokesperson said. “We extend our deepest condolences to all those affected by this tragedy.”

The spokesperson declined to comment further, citing the ongoing investigation being led by the Virginia State Police.

Dispatch audio reviewed by Fox News Digital indicated the situation had escalated rapidly from the initial crash, with a dispatcher reporting multiple victims in the roadway.

Traffic on the freeway was stopped as emergency services attended the incident. NBC Washington

When a trooper arrived at the scene, Llamado confronted him with a knife. The trooper opened fire in self-defense, and Llamado was transported to a local hospital, where he later succumbed to his wounds. The trooper was unharmed.

Virginia State Police said they do not believe the attack was terrorism-related. Authorities shut down a stretch of I-495 southbound past Gallows Road while officers responded.

On February 22, Llamado posted a photo to Facebook of himself having dinner with his “long time friends and coworkers.” After Llamado was identified as the attacker, the post was flooded with negative comments.

The Daily Beast has contacted the State Department and Virginia State Police for comment.