State Department Investigation Into Hillary Clinton’s Emails Heats Up
The Trump administration is reviving the investigation into emails from dozens of current and former senior State Department officials who sent messages to then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s private email account, according to current and former officials. The Washington Post reports that as many as 130 officials have been contacted in the past few weeks by State Department investigators, including employees who reported directly to Clinton, and those who had emails relayed to her private email. State Department investigators began contacting those involved about 18 months ago, but seemed to picked up the investigation again last month, according to the Post. Senior State Department officials said that they are following standard protocol in an investigation that is nearing completion. “This has nothing to do with who is in the White House,” a senior State Department official, who is not authorized to speak publicly about the ongoing probe, told the Post. “This is about the time it took to go through millions of emails, which is about 3½ years.”