State Department Issues Dire Warning for Americans at Kabul Airport to ‘Leave Immediately’
Scary
The U.S. State Department issued a dire warning late Wednesday urging any Americans near certain parts of the Kabul airport to “leave immediately.” Hamid Karzai Airport remains the only viable means of egress for the majority of Americans in Afghanistan, but the State Department tweeted, “#Afghanistan: Due to threats outside the Kabul airport, US citizens should avoid traveling to the airport and avoid airport gates unless you receive instructions to do so. Those at the Abbey Gate, East Gate, or North Gate now should leave immediately.” Australia and the United Kingdom issued similar warnings to citizens. The airport has been center stage for the American military’s withdrawal from the country and the subsequent evacuation of tens of thousands of U.S. citizens and Afghans who worked with the U.S.