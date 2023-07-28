CHEAT SHEET
State Department Orders All Non-Emergency Government Staff to Leave Haiti
The U.S. State Department on Thursday ordered all non-emergency government personnel to leave Haiti as soon as they can, citing the risks of “kidnapping, crime, civil unrest, and poor health care infrastructure.” A travel advisory also noted that the families of American government employees had similarly been ordered to flee, with any other U.S. citizens not working for the government advised to “depart Haiti as soon as possible by commercial or other privately available transportation options.” “Kidnapping is widespread, and victims regularly include U.S. citizens,” the advisory read. “Kidnappers may use sophisticated planning or take advantage of unplanned opportunities, and even convoys have been attacked.”