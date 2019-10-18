CHEAT SHEET
BUT HER E-MAILS
State Department Probe Into Clinton Email Scandal Finds No ‘Deliberate Mishandling’ of Classified Info
A State Department investigation into former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s e-mail scandal found no systemic or deliberate “mishandling of classified information” by employees in their department, The Washington Post reports. In a report submitted to Congress this month, investigators concluded there were “instances of classified information being inappropriately” sent—but also said many of those scrutinized by investigators were “aware of security policies and did their best to implement them.” Only a few State Department emails were sent to Clinton's server directly. Many of them were reportedly sent to then-deputy secretary of state William Burns and then-director of policy planning Jake Sullivan. Burns and Sullivan then forwarded the emails to Clinton's personal account, which she used out of convenience.
Thirty-eight current and former employees were found “culpable” in violating security procedures, though none of the information involved was classified. There is reportedly no indication that sanctions will come to any of the 38 individuals—who include ambassadors and assistant secretaries of state responsible for the Middle East, Europe and Central Asia.