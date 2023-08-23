U.S. Says It Doesn’t Support Ukrainian Attacks in Russia
ESCALATING
The U.S. isn’t encouraging or enabling Ukrainian attacks inside Russia, a U.S. State Department spokesperson said, after Russian authorities reported bringing down multiple drones in an attempted attack on Moscow on Wednesday. The State Department spokesperson added that Ukraine ultimately determines how to defend itself and Russia could end the war at any time by withdrawing from Ukraine, according to Reuters. Russia’s Defense Ministry said early Wednesday that three drones were brought down as they tried to attack the capital, with Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin saying that one hit a building under construction. Separately on Wednesday, the governor of Russia’s Belgorod region on the Ukrainian border claimed that an attack had killed three civilians. “The Ukrainian Armed Forces dropped an explosive device from a drone while people were on the street,” Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote on Telegram. “Two men died on the spot from their wounds. Doctors fought for the life of one victim to the last, but the injuries received were incompatible with life.”