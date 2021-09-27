State Department Spokesman Ned Price Tests Positive for COVID-19 After UN General Assembly
‘quarantine time’
CNN reports that State Department spokesman Ned Price, who actively participated in the UN General Assembly this past week, has tested positive for COVID-19. On Monday, Price announced his diagnosis via Twitter, writing that he will “now quarantine for the next ten days.” He added that he’s “feeling under the weather but am grateful for the protection from severe illness offered by safe and effective vaccines.” According to State Department principal deputy spokesperson Jalina Porter, no other members are experiencing symptoms, and the appropriate protocol will be followed.
Participants at the UN General Assembly were all wearing masks during the meetings. Porter emphasized that Price “hadn’t been in contact with any foreign delegations since Thursday” and that he “wasn’t around any other senior State Department officials or any foreign officials as well.”