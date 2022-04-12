CHEAT SHEET
State Department to Shanghai Staff: Leave Now
The U.S. has ordered some consular staff to leave Shanghai immediately as the Chinese megacity continues to resort to extreme and unpredictable measures in what appears to be a failing attempt to stem a COVID surge. Late Monday, the State Department, which had previously said it would allow non-emergency staff to leave Shanghai owing to “arbitrary” COVID rules, said it was now ordering them to do so, citing “changing circumstances on the ground.” China condemned the earlier voluntary departure order as “groundless.” Shanghai authorities said Monday they would begin lifting a harsh lockdown that has seen residents confined to their homes and howling at the night sky from their apartments.