State Department Throws 130 More Countries on Its ‘Do Not Travel’ List
‘UNPRECEDENTED RISK’
That big vacation still seems a long way away. The State Department announced Monday that it will massively extend its “Do Not Travel” guidance to cover about 80 percent of countries around the globe. That will mean adding around 130 countries to the list of of 34, which already includes places such as Brazil, Argentina, and Russia. In its statement, the State Department said there’s an “unprecedented risk to travelers” from the coronavirus pandemic, and added: “In light of those risks, the Department of State strongly recommends U.S. citizens reconsider all travel abroad.” The statement also said the changes will bring the State Department’s advice in line with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC notes on its website that “international travel poses additional risks and even fully vaccinated travelers are at increased risk for getting and possibly spreading new COVID-19 variants.”