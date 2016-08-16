State Department to Release Deleted Clinton Emails

The State Department has announced that all work-related emails recovered from Hillary Clinton’s private servers will be released. In response to a lawsuit brought by Judicial Watch, State said it will disclose the FBI-recovered messages. Thousands will be released to the conservative watchdog group, which has routinely released documents obtained through open-records lawsuits. The department stated that it had “voluntarily agreed to produce non-exempt agency records responsive to plaintiff’s [Freedom of Information Act] request.”
The State Department has not set a timeline for releasing the emails, although Reince Priebus, chairman of the Republican National Committee, has implored the department to release the emails prior to the election in November. A court conference to discuss the case is scheduled for Aug. 22.