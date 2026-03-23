State Department Warns Americans ‘Worldwide’ After Trump’s War
The U.S. Department of State issued an alert on Sunday advising Americans across the world to “exercise increased caution.” The advisory comes as the U.S. enters its fourth week of President Donald Trump’s war on Iran. The State Department cautioned Americans worldwide, “and especially in the Middle East,” to be wary of attacks made by groups linked to Iran, and to stay tuned to the guidance issued by the nearest U.S. embassy or consulate. “Periodic airspace closures may cause travel disruptions. U.S. diplomatic facilities, including outside the Middle East, have been targeted. Groups supportive of Iran may target other U.S. interests overseas or locations associated with the United States and/or Americans throughout the world,” the State Department said in a statement. The alert comes two days after Gen. Abolfazl Shekarchi, an Iranian military spokesman, said on national TV that “parks, recreational areas, and tourist destinations anywhere in the world will no longer be safe” for enemies of Tehran. On Saturday, Trump gave the country a 48-hour deadline to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, or the U.S. would bomb significant Iranian energy infrastructure. Iranian leaders replied that if their energy infrastructure is targeted, the Strait of Hormuz would be "completely closed."