State Department Watchdog Finds Ambassador to U.K. Made Inappropriate Comments to Staff
‘INSENSITIVE’
The State Department’s internal watchdog found that the American ambassador to the United Kingdom made offensive comments to U.S. embassy staff, according to Politico. An investigation conducted by the inspector general’s office via “employee questionnaires and interviews” revealed that Woody Johnson, the ambassador and billionaire New York Jets co-owner, “sometimes made inappropriate or insensitive comments on topics generally considered Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO)-sensitive, such as religion, sex, or color” towards staff in the London embassy, the report said. The report called for a more thorough investigation into Johnson’s conduct by the State Department, recommending that the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs examine Johnson’s “compliance with Department Equal Employment Opportunity or leadership policies” and “based on the results of the review, take appropriate action.” In addition to allegedly making offensive comments, Johnson was also accused of using his position to push for the British Open to be held at President Trump's resort in Scotland.