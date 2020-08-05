State Department Watchdog Resigns Amid Agency Turmoil
NO ACCOUNTABILITY
The State Department’s internal watchdog, who had been appointed following the abrupt firing of the previous inspector general, resigned Wednesday. Stephen Akard, who replaced Steve Linick when he was fired in May, will officially leave his post Friday. His deputy, Diana R. Shaw, is set to take over as the temporary acting inspector general following Akard’s departure. Linick’s May firing drew widespread criticism because he had been investigating allegations against Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and his wife Susan that they had improperly used State Department resources. Pompeo’s decision to expedite a Saudi Arabian arms deal was also under investigation. Pompeo has denied knowledge of the content of Linick’s investigations. Earlier this week, several Pompeo aides were subpoenaed by congressional Democrats as they investigate Linick’s firing.