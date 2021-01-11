State Department Website Bizarrely Says Trump’s Presidency Ends Tonight

Read it at State Department
The U.S. State Department’s website was updated Monday with a puzzling message: both Donald Trump and Mike Pence’s terms are scheduled to end Monday night. The change—which lit up social media—was the work of a rogue staffer, sources told The Daily Beast. Trump and Pence’s biographies on the website included a line saying their terms “ended on 2021-01-11.” Their terms are actually set to expire on Jan. 20. The State Department’s press office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.