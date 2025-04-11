State Dept. Begins Witch Hunt for ‘Anti-Christian’ Staffers

State Department staff are being told to report “anti-Christian bias” among their very own colleagues.

The initiative sent out to employees gives them seven days to report others for “anti-religious bias during the last presidential administration,” according to a memo obtained by Politico.

A task force will be handling the anonymous reports as Trump’s administration looks to push Christianity into the federal government—a move that is apparent after the president himself signed an executive order made to “end the anti-Christian weaponization of government and unlawful conduct targeting Christians.”

“The previous Administration engaged in an egregious pattern of targeting peaceful Christians while ignoring violent, anti-Christian offenses,” the February order read. ”President Trump will not tolerate this abuse of government and is taking action to ensure that any unlawful and improper anti-Christian conduct, policies or practices are identified, terminated, and rectified."

The memo, credited to Secretary of State Marco Rubio, was sent out to embassies worldwide, according to the outlet.

The task force then plans to meet days after the employee deadline to outline its findings.

“Reports should be as detailed as possible, including names, dates, locations (e.g. post or domestic office where the incident occurred,” read the notice. “Although the E.O. focuses on anti-Christian bias, targeting anyone for their religious beliefs is discriminatory and is contrary to the Constitution.”

February’s executive order placed the blame on former President Joe Biden, with one example of his “anti-Christian conduct” named as his administration declaring Easter Sunday as Transgender Day of Visibility.

It also claimed that the former Department of Health “sought to drive Christians out of the foster-care system.”

“It’s very ‘Handmaid’s Tale’-esque,” an official from the State Department told the outlet.