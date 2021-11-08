State Farm ‘Respects’ Aaron Rodgers Right to Spew Nonsense

State Farm is saying that while it does not support some of the statements by Aaron Rodgers, “we respect his right to have his own personal point of view.” That point of view, of course, includes false claims about the COVID-19, conspiracy theories, and a jab at the “woke mob.” A statement provided by the insurance giant to CNN called the unvaccinated and COVID-infected Green Bay Packers quarterback “a great ambassador” and added: “We recognize our customers, employees, agents and brand ambassadors come from all walks of life, with differing viewpoints on many issues.”
While State Farm did not comment on Rodgers’ future, CNN reported that the number of ads featuring him plummeted the weekend after his controversial remarks. The company previously told Ad Age that it planned to roll out new ads this weekend featuring Terry Bradshaw. On Fox on Sunday, Bradshaw scorched Rodgers for saying he was immunized when he had not gotten the vaccine, saying, “You lied to everyone.”