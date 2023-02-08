Republican Hecklers Are ‘Unfit to Serve,’ Jeffries Says
‘EXTREMISTS’
Republicans who booed and yelled at President Joe Biden during his State of the Union address on Tuesday—despite Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s (R-CA) empty promises that they would follow a “code of ethics”—are “unfit” to be in Congress, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) said. “President Biden delivered a compelling speech outlining a vision to make life better for everyday Americans,” Jeffries wrote on Twitter. “And his dignity presented a stark contrast with the right-wing extremists who are unfit to serve.” Among the most voracious hecklers was far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), who yelled “liar” as Biden accused some Republicans of wanting to gut Social Security and Medicare. McCarthy could be seen at some points trying to shush his Republican members. Rep. Andy Ogles (R-TN) screamed “it’s your fault” at Biden after the president mentioned fentanyl deaths.