State Senator Filmed Urinating On Himself During DUI Arrest
A state senator in Tennessee urinated on himself while taking a field sobriety test, according to reports and video from the incident. Sen. Ken Yager, a 77-year-old Republican representing a district in the north of his state, was pulled over by a Georgia State trooper around 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday on suspicion his vehicle was involved in a hit-and-run the same day, local station WTVF reported. During the stop, a state trooper noticed the smell of alcohol on Yager’s breath, and the state senator admitted to drinking “a couple glasses of wine previously in the day,” according to an incident report obtained by The Tennessean. The footage obtained by WTVF shows Yager stumble through the field test, while a stream of liquid appears to flow down his pants. The incident report confirmed he urinated on himself, failed a test to stand on one leg, and recorded a blood alcohol content of 0.14 after taking a breathalyzer test. Yager was eventually arrested on charges of DUI, hit-and-run, and failing to stop at a stop sign. “An unfortunate incident happened last night,” Yager said in a statement released to local media. The senator declined to comment any further based on advice from his attorney, but said he would “cooperate” with law enforcement. Yager was reelected for another four-year term in November.
