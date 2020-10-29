State Trooper Transferred to Border Town After Dating Cuomo’s Daughter
‘HIGHWAY THERAPY’
State trooper Dane Pfeiffer, 35, who met New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s daughter Cara Kennedy-Cuomo when he was assigned to the guv’s security detail, has been transferred to a town on the Canadian border because Cuomo didn’t like their fledgling romance, according to the New York Post. The relationship began seven months ago when Kennedy-Cuomo moved in with her dad in Albany due to the coronavirus pandemic. “He was transferred to keep him away from the daughter because the governor didn’t like whatever they were doing,” a source told the Post. On the flip side, spokespeople for both Cuomo and the state police insist Pfeiffer requested the transfer. But the trooper still owns a home near Albany and a dramatic change in commute is usually regarded by cops as an informal type of punishment dubbed “highway therapy.”