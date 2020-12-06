Bar Owner Who Defied COVID Restrictions Arrested After Allegedly Driving Into Deputy
CLOSING TIME
The owner of a Staten Island bar that remained open despite COVID-19 restrictions was arrested early Sunday after allegedly hitting a sheriff’s deputy with his car, while attempting to evade arrest for keeping his bar open.
Daniel Presti’s bar, Mac’s Pub, was under surveillance for continuing to serve customers despite orders to shutdown indoor dining by officials, even losing its liquor license in late November. On Saturday night—as Pete Davidson roasted the bar in front of a nationwide audience—police attempted to arrest Presti for his defiance, at which point he allegedly tried to flee and struck the officer.
The officer was hospitalized with two fractured tibias, according to the New York Daily News. Presti was previously arrested Dec. 1 for keeping the bar open. The day after, thousands rallied outside Mac’s, which has become a rallying point for those displeased with COVID-19 restrictions as cases spike nationwide.