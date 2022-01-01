Staten Island Man Charged After Allegedly Killing Son on NYE

Read it at NY Post
A 57-year-old man was arrested after allegedly shooting and killing his 29-year-old son on New Year’s Eve. The man, Staten Island resident Joseph Leone, has reportedly been charged with murder, assault, and criminal possession of a weapon. According to the New York Post, police discovered the victim lying on the ground unconscious on Friday night; he was transported to to Staten Island University North Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Nearly 500 people were murdered in New York City last year, a slight increase from 2020.