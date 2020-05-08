Staten Island Nurse Stole Credit Card From Dying Coronavirus Patient: Cops
A Staten Island nurse allegedly stole the credit card of a grandfather dying of coronavirus to buy gas and groceries for herself last month, the New York Daily News reports. Danielle Conti, 43, is charged with grand larceny for allegedly swiping 70-year-old Anthony Catapano’s credit card while he was in treatment at Staten island University Hospital North in early April, authorities say. She is said to have made multiple charges over several days, including one for $60.23 the day the patient was moved to a ventilator. Catapano died April 12, and his daughter Tara discovered the alleged fraud from a bill in the mail. A charge for gas raised alarm since Tara said her father always paid for fuel in cash. “I can’t believe a person could do something like that to someone fighting for his life,” she told the Daily News. “She is a despicable human being.” The hospital told reporters Conti has been suspended and faces possible termination.