States to Launch Antitrust Probes Against Google and Facebook, Says Report
More than 30 state attorneys general will launch antitrust probes into Facebook and Google next week, The Wall Street Journal reports. A bipartisan group of about three dozen AGs will reportedly join a probe of Google, led by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, that will examine the company's effect on digital advertising markets. Separately, a group of attorneys general will investigate Facebook in a probe led by New York Attorney General Letitia James. “The attorneys general involved have concerns over the control of personal data by large tech companies and will hold them accountable for anticompetitive practices that endanger privacy and consumer data,” James said in a statement. Facebook declined to comment, whereas Google said it is cooperating with the inquiries.