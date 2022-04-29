States With Legalized Marijuana Now Looking at Effects and Caps on High-Potency Pot
‘WAX AND SHATTER’
A number of states with legalized recreational marijuana are now looking at the effects of high-potency pot and its potential link to psychosis, NBC News reports. New products have been introduced under legalization laws, but now authorities are worried that some, especially products called wax and shatter, have THC counts as high as 90 percent. (By contrast, marijuana consumed 20 years ago had THC levels at around 5 percent.) Washington and Colorado are now reportedly looking at capping THC levels ahead of a debate on national cannabis legalization. National Cannabis Industry Association spokesperson Bethany Moore told NBC, “The best way to address these concerns is through proper testing and labeling, as well as ensuring cannabis products are only sold to fully informed adults through licensed facilities that are required by law to verify legal age for purchase.”