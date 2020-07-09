Fauci: States With ‘Serious’ COVID-19 Problem Should ‘Look at Shutting Down’
As the coronavirus continues to surge across the country, White House health adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci said states hit hardest should consider “shutting down” again. “What we are seeing is exponential growth. It went from an average of about 20,000 to 40,000 and 50,000. That’s doubling. If you continue doubling, two times 50 is 100,” Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said on a Wall Street Journal podcast Wednesday. “Any state that is having a serious problem, that state should seriously look at shutting down. It’s not for me to say because each state is different.”
Fauci’s warning comes as several states continue to set daily records of new cases and as hospitals are starting to become overwhelmed again, with ICUs reaching capacity. But despite a major surge in several states, including Florida, state officials are reluctant to slow down the reopening processes. On Wednesday, Fauci stressed that states must adhere to CDC guidelines for reopening and not skip checkpoints. “We’ve got to tighten things up. Close the bars, indoor restaurants, either no or make it such that there’s very good seating. Make sure people wear masks, make sure they don’t congregate in crowds, make sure they keep their distance,” Fauci said. “If you do those simple public health measures, guarantee that you’ll see the curve come down. It’s happened time and again in virtually every country that has done that.”